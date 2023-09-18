Popular curry restaurant in Leamington raises hundreds of pounds for charity during recent fundraising night

Cllr Simon Button, the Mayor of Whitnash, and guests with staff at the Millennium Balti

A popular curry restaurant in Leamington raised hundreds of pounds for charity during a recent fundraising night.

The Millennium Balti has had a track record of supporting the community and local charities, especially in these post-Covid times.

So Mohammed Ahad, who is one of the proprietors, said he wanted to use the launch of their new menu as a chance to invite a selection of civic heads and guests to raise money for charity. And seen as Cllr Simon Button, the Mayor of Whitnash, was at the event, the money raised - £360 - went to one of his chosen charities, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.