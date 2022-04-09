Popular Land Rover Show returns for its eighth year at Gaydon's British Motor Museum

The popular Gaydon Land Rover Show returns for its eighth year. Photo supplied

The popular Gaydon Land Rover Show returns for its eighth year on May 7 and 8 at the British Motor Museum.

The weekend show will once again showcase hundreds of Land Rovers from 1948 to the present day.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jaguar Land Rover Experience will be returning to the show with their obstacles to showcase the technology and capabilities of the Land Rover and Range Rover models.

The popular Gaydon Land Rover Show returns for its eighth year. Photo supplied

There will also be the chance for visitors to ride in one of the new Defenders over the various obstacles.

Well-known Land Rover journalist and specialist Emrys Kirby will host two workshop talks on the Saturday about the Land Rover Stage Two Register vehicles.

At the centre of the show will be the arena where Dave Barker will lead a team, providing live commentary and inviting owners, restorers, club members and enthusiasts to share their stories.

Visitors can also enjoy live music from The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra ‘Symphonic Six’ who will be playing at the show for the first time as a small troupe on the Saturday.

Whilst the singing trio ‘My Favourite Things’ will be returning for another year to perform on the Sunday.

Families will enjoy the ‘Mini Me’ kids trial with mini vintage and modern Land Rovers touring around the show arena.

Children are invited to come along and display their ‘Mini Me’ Land Rover vehicles with all miniatures welcome.

Tom Caren, show manager said: “The Land Rover Show is a great two-day celebration of this iconic marque and a fantastic day out for all the family with displays, live music, parades, and club celebrations.

"Camping in the grounds is also available on the Friday and Saturday evening for those wanting to make a weekend of it and enjoy the great atmosphere.”

There will also be a sales area for merchandise and vehicle parts.

The museum and collections centre will also be open where visitors can view the wide range of Land Rovers in the collection, including the original HUE 166 which is the first Land Rover ever produced.

Anyone wishing to enter their Land Rover into the show can do so online.