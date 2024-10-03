Popular Leamington autumn and Christmas markets returning to the town centre this weekend

By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:44 GMT
The popular Leamington autumn and Christmas markets are returning to the town centre this weekend.

Sunday (October 6) marks the first market, with them set to continue every Sunday up until Christmas, excluding Remembrance Sunday.

The markets will be open from 10am to 5pm on the Parade featuring more than 120 stalls selling a range of arts, crafts, local produce, and street food.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing back the autumn and Christmas markets to Leamington in partnership with Warwick District Council.

The popular markets will be returning as of this weekend and will run every Sunday up until Christmas. Photo by Leila Hawkins PhotographyThe popular markets will be returning as of this weekend and will run every Sunday up until Christmas. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography
The popular markets will be returning as of this weekend and will run every Sunday up until Christmas. Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

“The markets have become a cherished event in our community and have grown in popularity over the past few years.

"The market is surrounded by a range of wonderful independent and national stores to explore.

“It’s a great chance to support local businesses while enjoying a fun, family-friendly day out.

"This Sunday to kick start the markets, we’ve got a group of wonderful alpacas who will be wandering the market between 11am and 3pm.

"Whether you’re looking to pick up handmade gifts, seasonal treats, or simply enjoy the atmosphere with delicious food, these markets promise something special for everyone.

“Visitors will be able to explore a wide selection of handcrafted items, including beautiful jewellery, home décor, clothing, and festive accessories.

“Local producers will also be offering fresh, organic, and ethically sourced products, from cheeses and meats to homemade preserves and artisanal breads.

"Don’t miss out on the tempting street food stalls, which will feature global flavours and locally sourced ingredients to tantalise your taste buds.”

The Leamington Christmas Lights switch on will take place on Sunday November 17, featuring a market, a fun fair, live entertainment, and Father Christmas.

For more information about the markets and upcoming events, go to: https://www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk/

