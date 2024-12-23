Popular Leamington butcher Aubrey Allen is awarded prestigious accolade from King Charles III

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington butcher whose food will be served for Christmas dinner at many households around the town and further afield again this year has been awarded a prestigious royal accolade.

Having successfully served several Royal households for more than 15 years holding the Royal Warrant under Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Aubrey Allen has been “esteemed” with the Royal Warrant from His Majesty King Charles III "inspiring it to uphold its tradition of excellence in delivering the finest quality meats, unparalleled service and ethical sourcing”.

Russell Allen, warrant holder and Grandson of Aubrey - the founder of Aubrey Allen – said: “This Warrant belongs to our staff, to our suppliers and to our loyal customers.

"Without them, we do not have a business.

"As a family, we are of course delighted and I know that Grandad would have been so happy to hear of this latest success.”

For more information about Aubrey Allen visit https://aubreyallen.co.uk/leamington-spa-shop/