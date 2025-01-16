Popular pub in village near Leamington has 'closed due to unforeseen circumstances'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular pub in a village near Leamington has closed due to 'closed due to unforeseen circumstances'

The Stag at Offchurch has not been open for several days ands its social media accounts and website are inactive or have been shut down.

A sign on the door to the pub, which was well known for serving fine food, says: “Closed – due to unforeseen circumstances.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"The Stag Team.”

People have taken to Facebook to discuss the sudden and mysterious closure.

One person said: “Blimey I was at The Stagg last Saturday.”

Another commented: “It’s closed, shut down."

And another said: “So sad Charles was a lovely guy.”

In its heyday The Stag, formerly known as the Stag's Head, won several national industry awards including Les Routiers’ Newcomer of the Year in 2011.

Housed in a 16th century thatched building, the pub was refurbished in 2013, and while modernised, still retained its village pub character.