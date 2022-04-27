Popular pub in village near Leamington is set to re-open after takeover

The White Lion in Radford Semele. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

A village pub near Leamington which has been closed for some time is set to be ‘brought back to the community’ after the business was taken over.

The White Lion in Southam Road, Radford Semele, has been taken over by Peach Pubs, which already runs the Star and Garter in Leamington, The Almanack in Kenilworth and the Rose and Crown in Warwick.

Peach has already started work on a complete refurbishment of the historic thatched pub.

Peach partner Sarah Robinson said: ““The White Lion is a beautiful, old pub in a beautiful village, and we are lucky to call it one of ours.

“Since taking it on, we have got to work to give it the attention it deserves, to make it a great pub for everyone in the village to enjoy as well as guests from further away.

“The refurbishment is making good progress.

"We shall re-open the doors in early Summer and can’t wait for the moment to come when we can welcome people back.

"In the meantime, we are recruiting and are looking for enthusiastic people to join our team in a variety of front and back of house roles.”

To find out more about jobs at the White Lion visit https://careers.makinglifepeachy.com/