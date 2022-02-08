Popular pub near Kenilworth set for big refurbishment

Plans for the refurbished White Horse, to be completed in June. Graphic supplied

A popular pub in Balsall Common is set to undergo a refurbishment - but it will have to close for two months while the work is being carried out.

The White Horse is also coming under new management - to the managed house division at Wells & Co.

The pub is currently closed, reopening on February 15, trading until mid-April when the site will then close for a two-month refurbishment, opening back up again in June.

Tor Humpherston, director of operations for managed houses at Wells & Co, said: “It’s an exciting time for us at Wells.

"We refurbished and opened four houses pre-Christmas and the addition of The White Horse will take us to 26 managed houses in the UK with a further three refurbishments and additions following before the summer trading period.

"We are excited to be reopening and welcoming in the local community.”

Danielle Coates, marketing manager for Wells & Co, added: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming The White Horse into our managed house estate.

"We’ll be reopening the pub just a couple of weeks after initial closure to find our feet.

"This will allow us to get to know the regulars and local residents as we want to be sure that we’re working towards providing the best offer once we reopen after the refurbishment and working with the current team will allow us to explore this in depth.