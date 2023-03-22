Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
1 hour ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
1 hour ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus
1 hour ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
3 hours ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season

Popular punk blues duo The Bonnevilles to play at Irish club in Leamington next month

The Northern Irish two-piece are also set to feature in the forthcoming BBC drama Blue Lights this month

By Oliver Williams
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:10 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:12 GMT
The Bonnevilles are playing at St Patrick's Irish Club in Leamington on Saturday April 15. Photo courtesy of Seismic Records.
The Bonnevilles are playing at St Patrick's Irish Club in Leamington on Saturday April 15. Photo courtesy of Seismic Records.
The Bonnevilles are playing at St Patrick's Irish Club in Leamington on Saturday April 15. Photo courtesy of Seismic Records.

Popular punk blues duo The Bonnevilles will play at St Patrick’s Irish Club in Leamington next month.

The two piece from Northern Ireland made up of guitarist and singer Andrew McGibbon Jr. and drummer Chris McMullan are also set to have their music featured on a forthcoming BBC police drama Blue Lights, which starts on March 27.

They also appear in the story of the show, with one of the character’s being a fan.

Most Popular

Formed in 2009, The Bonnevilles have since released four studio albums and toured extensively across the UK and Europe.

The gig at the Irish Club at the Riverside off Adelaide Road takes place on Saturday August 15 from 7pm to 11pm.

Tickets are available for £12 from Seismic Records at The Neighbourhood in Warwick Street or from the band’s website here https://www.fatsoma.com/e/arbqgrkf/the-bonnevilles

LeamingtonBBCTickets