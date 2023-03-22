Popular punk blues duo The Bonnevilles to play at Irish club in Leamington next month

The Northern Irish two-piece are also set to feature in the forthcoming BBC drama Blue Lights this month

The Bonnevilles are playing at St Patrick's Irish Club in Leamington on Saturday April 15. Photo courtesy of Seismic Records.

Popular punk blues duo The Bonnevilles will play at St Patrick’s Irish Club in Leamington next month.

The two piece from Northern Ireland made up of guitarist and singer Andrew McGibbon Jr. and drummer Chris McMullan are also set to have their music featured on a forthcoming BBC police drama Blue Lights, which starts on March 27.

They also appear in the story of the show, with one of the character’s being a fan.

Formed in 2009, The Bonnevilles have since released four studio albums and toured extensively across the UK and Europe.

The gig at the Irish Club at the Riverside off Adelaide Road takes place on Saturday August 15 from 7pm to 11pm.