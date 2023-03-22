Popular punk blues duo The Bonnevilles to play at Irish club in Leamington next month

Popular punk blues duo The Bonnevilles will play at St Patrick’s Irish Club in Leamington next month.
The two piece from Northern Ireland made up of guitarist and singer Andrew McGibbon Jr. and drummer Chris McMullan are also set to have their music featured on a forthcoming BBC police drama Blue Lights, which starts on March 27.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They also appear in the story of the show, with one of the character’s being a fan.
Formed in 2009, The Bonnevilles have since released four studio albums and toured extensively across the UK and Europe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The gig at the Irish Club at the Riverside off Adelaide Road takes place on Saturday August 15 from 7pm to 11pm.
Tickets are available for £12 from Seismic Records at The Neighbourhood in Warwick Street or from the band’s website here https://www.fatsoma.com/e/arbqgrkf/the-bonnevilles