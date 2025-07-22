Popular street party set to return to Warwick this weekend

The Smith Street Party in 2024. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

A street party will be returning to one of Warwick’s historic streets this weekend.

The Smith Street Party will be returning on Saturday July 26, with live entertainment and performances and businesses selling arts, crafts and local produce.

It will run from 10am to 6pm and it is a collective event put on by the traders of Smith Street, Warwick District Council and Warwick Town Council.

The event also takes place on the same weekend as Warwick’s world-famous folk festival and will showcase Smith Street and the range of independent businesses it is home to.

On the CJ’s Events Warwickshire website it said: “It’s the ultimate day out for families, friends, and fun-lovers alike. Expect buzzing street traders, brilliant independent shops, and delicious food and drink to keep you going all day. ️

“With plenty of sunshine (fingers crossed), drinks flowing, music pumping, and a fantastic atmosphere – it’s a great way to celebrate Warwick, support local businesses, and have a proper good time.”

The Warwick Folk Festival takes place from July 24 to 27 in Castle Park fields surrounding Warwick Castle, featuring live music from local, national and international folk performers, along with activities and other entertainment.