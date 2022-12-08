Register
Popular Thai restaurant in Warwick undergoes revamp before Christmas

Giggling Squid, in High Street, has had a refurbishment ahead of welcoming diners for the festive season and new year.

By The Newsroom
10 minutes ago
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 8:44pm
The revamped Giggling Squid in Warwick town centre. Picture supplied.
A popular Thai restaurant in Warwick town centre has undergone a revamp before Christmas.

The company now operates 46 venues across the UK including a branch in Leamington town centre.

Its co-founder Andrew Laurillard said: “Like every Giggling Squid, our revamped Warwick restaurant has its own personal touch to it.

"Our dream is to recreate the spirit of Thai mealtimes with a warm and inviting atmosphere as if guests have been invited to dine in our home.

"We hope the beautifully redesigned space will bring a lot of pleasure to our visitors and we are so excited to welcome everyone in the Warwick community to enjoy the sparkling new-look restaurant.”

