Giggling Squid, in High Street, has had a refurbishment ahead of welcoming diners for the festive season and new year.
The company now operates 46 venues across the UK including a branch in Leamington town centre.
Its co-founder Andrew Laurillard said: “Like every Giggling Squid, our revamped Warwick restaurant has its own personal touch to it.
"Our dream is to recreate the spirit of Thai mealtimes with a warm and inviting atmosphere as if guests have been invited to dine in our home.
"We hope the beautifully redesigned space will bring a lot of pleasure to our visitors and we are so excited to welcome everyone in the Warwick community to enjoy the sparkling new-look restaurant.”