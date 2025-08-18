Popular Warwick Classic Car Show brings thousands of people to the town centre

The event took place in Market Place, the market square and the surrounding streets from 8am to 5pm on Sunday August 17.

More than 140 pre-1990 classics, kit cars, hot rods, vans and bikes were on display for the event, which was free for both the vehicle owners and visitors.

The Warwick Classic Car Show has been organised and hosted by the Warwick Court Leet since 2017, which sees the show as a celebration of the town’s spirit as much as a showcase for motoring heritage.

A Warwick Court Leet spokesperson said: “Thousands came to The Warwick Classic Car Show - it was amazing.

"Huge thanks to everyone who brought their beautiful classic cars and all who attended.”

Here’s a few photos from the event sent into us by Geoff Ousbey and Amanda Chalmers.

1 . Warwick Classic Car Show 2025 The organisers of the event, Warwick Court Leet, said thousands of people attended the show. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Warwick Classic Car Show 2025 Some of the many cars on display. Photo: Amanda Chalmers

3 . Warwick Classic Car Show 2025 The car show returned to Warwick town centre on August 17. Photo: Geoff Ousbey