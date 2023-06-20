The restaurant had undergone refurbishment work in summer 2020 after facing a tough few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic and there was a reopening ceremony with the mayor of the town.

The owners of a popular Warwick restaurant have announced that they will be closing after 16 years in the town.

This morning (Tuesday June 20), the co-owners of Tailors, Mark Fry and Dan Cavell, announced on social media that the restaurant in Market Place would be shutting down.

In their post they said: “It is with a heavy heart that myself and Mark must announce the difficult decision to close Tailors Restaurant.

"After 16 years we have decided it is time for us to go our separate ways.

"Over the past 16 years we have gone from strength to strength with the most incredible support from so many amazing people.

"We want to assure you that this decision was not taken lightly.

The fine dining restaurant underwent a refurbishment in 2020.

"We are immensely grateful to all our customers, old and new, for dining with us over the years. Helping create lasting memories.

"We will miss you all.”

After making the announcement, many residents have posted on the social media post expressing their shock and sadness at the news and many have shared fond memories of the site too.

The fine dining restaurant underwent a refurbishment in 2020, which was its 13th year in the town.

Work and decorating done at the site drew on the building’s history as it was an actual tailors for around 100 years.

