Popular Warwickshire greenway is now fully re-open after early completion of resurfacing works

By Oliver Williams
Published 15th May 2024, 13:27 BST
A popular Warwickshire walking and cycling path has been fully re-opened after the early completion of resurfacing works.

The Stratford Greenway is again accessible from start to finish.

Milcote Café and Bobby’s Café are open as usual.

The Stratford Greenway
Warwickshire County Council’s country parks service has thanked visitors for their patience while these essential resurfacing works have taken place and is looking forward to welcoming them back.

For further updates from Warwickshire Country Parks, visit the website at countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk or sign up for the monthly email update here.

