Popular Warwickshire greenway is now fully re-open after early completion of resurfacing works
A popular Warwickshire walking and cycling path has been fully re-opened after the early completion of resurfacing works.
The Stratford Greenway is again accessible from start to finish.
Milcote Café and Bobby’s Café are open as usual.
Warwickshire County Council’s country parks service has thanked visitors for their patience while these essential resurfacing works have taken place and is looking forward to welcoming them back.
