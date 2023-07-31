Postman retires after 44 years of making deliveries around the streets of Warwickshire

Joe Trevorrow from Kenilworth had rounds in Leamington and Warwick for the first 19 years of his career and then for the next 25 years he served the villages of Newbold Pacey, Ashorne, Bromson Hill and Redlands

A village postman has retired after making deliveries around the streets of Warwickshire for 44 years.

Joe Trevorrow from Kenilworth had rounds in Leamington and Warwick for the first 19 years of his career and then for the next 25 years he served the villages of Newbold Pacey, Ashorne, Bromson Hill and Redlands.

His last round was on Saturday on which people along the route gave him gifts wishing him well and Ashorne residents gave him cash from a collection they had made.

Joe’s retirement plans are to relax, enjoy his music and catch up with family in his native St Ives.