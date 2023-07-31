Register
Postman retires after 44 years of making deliveries around the streets of Warwickshire

Joe Trevorrow from Kenilworth had rounds in Leamington and Warwick for the first 19 years of his career and then for the next 25 years he served the villages of Newbold Pacey, Ashorne, Bromson Hill and Redlands
By Oliver Williams
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:57 BST

A village postman has retired after making deliveries around the streets of Warwickshire for 44 years.

Joe Trevorrow from Kenilworth had rounds in Leamington and Warwick for the first 19 years of his career and then for the next 25 years he served the villages of Newbold Pacey, Ashorne, Bromson Hill and Redlands.

His last round was on Saturday on which people along the route gave him gifts wishing him well and Ashorne residents gave him cash from a collection they had made.

Postman Joe Trevorrow has retired after making deliveries around the streets of Warwickshire for 44 years. Picture supplied.Postman Joe Trevorrow has retired after making deliveries around the streets of Warwickshire for 44 years. Picture supplied.
Joe’s retirement plans are to relax, enjoy his music and catch up with family in his native St Ives.

He has thanked everyone on his round for the gifts and good wishes and said he will miss them all.

