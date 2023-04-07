Praise for generous Brownsover residents who provided food and friendship throughout the winter

They were recognised with a special presentation by Brownsover Community Association

The generosity of Brownsover residents to their community’s Family Winter Project, has been recognised with a special presentation by Brownsover Community Association.

Throughout the winter months, food and friendship have been provided, seven days a week, to needy families who live in the community, at no charge.

On weekdays, Boughton Leigh Infant School remained open after school hours and Christ Church opened their doors during weekends and school holidays. Both made their kitchen and dining facilities available to the project, where 2,100 meals were prepared and served between October and April.

Lynne Bone, one of the co-ordinators of the project, said: "The whole project proved to be a very worthwhile. We had up to 40 people joining us daily for a very welcome hot meal.

"The quality of the food was excellent, according to the families who turned up. Typically, we would serve spaghetti bolognaise followed by apple pie and custard, but each day was different."

The arrival of spring brought an end to the winter project, but Brownsover Community Association and the Christ Church are hoping to plan new community activities for the summer.

Alan Webb, chair of Brownsover Community Association, said that the presentation was a great chance to recognise special people in the community. He added: ‘It’s almost 20 years since the Brownsover Community Association was set up and each of those years has helped to build our community.

"To the combined efforts of the Boughton Leigh governors, our new vicar and his wife, Peter, and Lynne Bone and more than 40 volunteers, your local community association was delighted to lend its financial support and experience to help make this project a great success.

"The community association has come a very long way in 20 years; so many people caring for others. It is right that we recognise Brownsover’s special people."