Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
2 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
3 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
3 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
16 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies

Praise for generous Brownsover residents who provided food and friendship throughout the winter

They were recognised with a special presentation by Brownsover Community Association

By Pat Joyce
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST
Alan Webb, chair of Brownsover Community Association who presented awards; Mary Webb, Brownsover Community Association and member of project team; Bob (the caretaker of Boughton Leigh Infant School) and member of project team; Brian Clare, treasurer of Brownsover Community Association and member of the project team; Lynne Bone, Brownsover Christ Church and member of project team.Alan Webb, chair of Brownsover Community Association who presented awards; Mary Webb, Brownsover Community Association and member of project team; Bob (the caretaker of Boughton Leigh Infant School) and member of project team; Brian Clare, treasurer of Brownsover Community Association and member of the project team; Lynne Bone, Brownsover Christ Church and member of project team.
Alan Webb, chair of Brownsover Community Association who presented awards; Mary Webb, Brownsover Community Association and member of project team; Bob (the caretaker of Boughton Leigh Infant School) and member of project team; Brian Clare, treasurer of Brownsover Community Association and member of the project team; Lynne Bone, Brownsover Christ Church and member of project team.

The generosity of Brownsover residents to their community’s Family Winter Project, has been recognised with a special presentation by Brownsover Community Association.

Throughout the winter months, food and friendship have been provided, seven days a week, to needy families who live in the community, at no charge.

On weekdays, Boughton Leigh Infant School remained open after school hours and Christ Church opened their doors during weekends and school holidays. Both made their kitchen and dining facilities available to the project, where 2,100 meals were prepared and served between October and April.

Most Popular

Lynne Bone, one of the co-ordinators of the project, said: "The whole project proved to be a very worthwhile. We had up to 40 people joining us daily for a very welcome hot meal.

"The quality of the food was excellent, according to the families who turned up. Typically, we would serve spaghetti bolognaise followed by apple pie and custard, but each day was different."

The arrival of spring brought an end to the winter project, but Brownsover Community Association and the Christ Church are hoping to plan new community activities for the summer.

Alan Webb, chair of Brownsover Community Association, said that the presentation was a great chance to recognise special people in the community. He added: ‘It’s almost 20 years since the Brownsover Community Association was set up and each of those years has helped to build our community.

"To the combined efforts of the Boughton Leigh governors, our new vicar and his wife, Peter, and Lynne Bone and more than 40 volunteers, your local community association was delighted to lend its financial support and experience to help make this project a great success.

"The community association has come a very long way in 20 years; so many people caring for others. It is right that we recognise Brownsover’s special people."

Elsewhere in the town, Saint George’s Church in Hillmorton has agreed to extend and re-brand their very successful Winter Warmer project. They have already approved plans for a free Food and Friendship scheme that will be held on the last Sunday of the month from April until July.

Food