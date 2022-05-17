Preliminary works taking place in Kenilworth ahead of the building of a new leisure centre

Castle Farm Recreation Centre, Kenilworth. Photo by Mike Baker

Preliminary works including archaeological investigations are currently taking place at Castle Farm, as final preparations are made for the planned development of a new leisure centre for Kenilworth.

This scheduled work precedes the imminent signing of contracts with AR Demolition and Kier, which will allow the redevelopment to begin.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for economy and culture, Cllr Liam Bartlett said: “We are pleased that activity has begun on site and will be making an announcement very soon with a start date for construction of these exciting new facilities.”

During the works the skate park and children’s playground will remain open to the public, along with access to the adjoining playing fields.