Premier League footballer Ben Foster to appear as star guest at free event at workspace in Leamington

Ben Foster (right) hosts his podcast/Youtube channel The Cycling GK from a studio at 1 Mill Street.

Premier League footballer Ben Foster will be the star guest speaker at a free event in Leamington which celebrates successful individuals from in and around the town.

Ben, who is also the host and founder of one of the UK’s fastest growing Youtube channels The Cycling GK, will be speaking at the Winning On Your Doorstep Live II event at the work space, café and bar 1 Mill Street on Thursday April 21 from 6pm.

The laid back panel show style chat, the second in the series taking place at 1 Mill Street, will also include Jon Pickup, the managing director of Butlins and actress and life-coach Holly Matthews.

The series celebrates local, successful individuals from different areas of life, including sportspeople, musicians, politicians, business executives and more.

Nigel Shanahan, the founder of 1 Mill Street, said: “Winning On Your Doorstep is about bringing people together who are passionate about success, however they define it.

"We want to inspire and entertain and give everyone the opportunity to build a network within a new vibrant community committed to being the best versions of themselves.

“That’s what 1 Mill Street is all about.”

The venue will be open until 11pm.

There will be a DJ after the panel show.