Presentation on Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway to take place in Leamington

A presentation about The Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway will take place in Leamington next month.

The event, titled Past, Present and Future of the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway and its Stations, will take place at The Dormer Conference Centre in Dormer Place on Thursday November 6 from 6pm.

Tickets can be bought on the door for £10.

Payments must be cash only.

The Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway. Image supplied.

The Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway is a volunteer operated heritage railway in Gloucestershire and Worcestershire offering a round trip of 28 miles.

It uses part of the route of the former Great Western Railway’s main line from Birmingham to Cheltenham, which used to run via Stratford-upon-

Avon.

It was built in the first decade of the 20th century, closed in the 1960s and completely restored between 1976 and 2000.

It now operates steam and heritage diesel trains between Cheltenham Racecourse and Broadway through some of the most spectacular scenery in the Cotswolds.