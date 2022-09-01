Preservation order granted on trees next to south Warwickshire property despite being branded 'unnecessary and unreasonable'

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tree preservation order on a group of trees on ground next to an Alveston property has been branded unnecessary and unreasonable by the landowner. Stock Image

The action was rubber stamped at Stratford District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (August 31) who were told that the site was the subject of a planning application and that a tennis court and two outbuildings could be built within and adjacent to the trees.

A report prepared for the meeting explained that an arboriculturist had assessed the area and considered that the trees were of value and worthy of retention.

It explained: “The trees lie within the garden of 5 Alveston Pastures and are visible from the public highway to the south of the site.

"There are two individual oak trees to the front of the site adjacent to the highway, which are considered to be of high amenity value and landscape and historical value.

"Within the site is a group of trees to the east which collectively have group amenity and landscape value.”

The report added that a provisional TPO was served to safeguard the long-term future of the trees with councillors asked to confirm the order.

There had been an objection from the landowner and ward member Cllr Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem, Tiddington) told the committee: “The applicant has no intention of cutting down trees.

"If this is upheld it will mean that he will never be able to maintain the trees on his own property. He won’t be able to go near them. Two of them show evidence of ash dieback and if a TPO goes on them now then they will just sit there just dying.”

Planning officer Eleanor Bass explained that if confirmed, a TPO could only be removed if those trees were chopped down but added that an application could be made to the council to allow works to a tree.