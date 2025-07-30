Pret A Manger to open its first Leamington branch at supermarket site in the town tomorrow

International sandwich shop chain Pret A Manger will open its first Leamington branch at the Morrisons petrol station site in the town tomorrow.

The 1533 sq ft new shop at the site in Old Warwick Road, for which Morrisons was granted planning permission to extend last year, will create at least ten new jobs in the and offer seating for 30 customers.

Customers will be able to enjoy Pret’s range of freshly prepared salads, baguettes, hot food and baked goods, alongside organic coffees, teas and hot and cold drinks.

Clare Clough, UK & Europe managing director of Pret A Manger said: “We’re excited to be opening our first Pret shop in Leamington on July 31.

"Bringing Pret’s freshly prepared food and organic coffee to more people across Warwickshire is a key part of our expansion plan and Leamington Spa is the perfect fit for Pret.

"Together with our franchise partner Motor Fuel Group, we’re looking forward to welcoming customers through our doors very soon.”