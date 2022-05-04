Pride march will be taking place in south Warwickshire town

A pride march will be taking place in Shipston next month.

It is being organised by Shipston Pride, an LGBTQIA+ organisation set up last year in response to what the group says is the town’s "continuing reticence to embrace full inclusivity".

The parade through the town will take place on Saturday June 18 and it will end at St Edmund’s Church, where there will be a series of family-friendly events and activities.

Before that, on Friday evening, the vicar, Sarah Edmonds, will be holding a service dedicated to and celebrating Pride and inclusivity.

A spokesperson for Shipston Pride said: "Sarah has been one of our firmest supporters since our inception last year, and we would like to repay her kindness by holding a raffle (to raise funds for St Edmund’s Church).

"Several local businesses have already offered prizes, and we’re sincerely appreciative of all the support we’ve been receiving.

"For Pride Month itself, we have invited all Shipston retailers to devote their main window display to a rainbow Pride theme, running from June 1 to June 30, and we are already receiving positive responses."

The group also hopes to run a treasure hunt involving all the shops that participate.

Shipston Pride was set up last year by Helen Stanford, Marianne Westwood-Mott and Lori Penhaligon after they were shocked by the comments they received when they enquired whether there should be any events celebrating Pride month in the town.

They said they were met with "scorn and derision from the vast majority of the community" but "continued to speak out against the intolerance on display, and continued to be subject to verbal attacks within the group."

But the group added: "As plans continue apace, we’re delighted that businesses are already taking part and demonstrating how proud they are to do their bit with us to show this town in its true light - an all-inclusive, welcoming, supportive community which is willing to learn, grow and accept together."