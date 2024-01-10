Primary school near Kenilworth has football team's new kit sponsored by carpet firm

Balsall Common Primary School’s Year 5 & 6 Boys Football Team were in urgent need of a new kit so Direct Carpets & Flooring helped them out

A primary school near Kenilworth has its football team’s kit replaced thanks to a carpet and flooring firm.

Balsall Common Primary School’s Year 5 & 6 Boys Football Team were in urgent need of a new kit so Direct Carpets & Flooring helped them out by buying and sponsoring the new strip.

Balsall Common Primary School's Year 5 & 6 Boys Football Team haav had their new kit sponsored by Direct Carpets & Flooring. Photo supplied.

Andy, owner of Direct Carpets & Flooring, said, ‘We are thrilled to be the proud sponsors of our local primary school’s Year 5 & 6 boys football team.

"As a local business, we take immense pride in supporting our community, and sponsoring with these football kits is just one way we show our commitment."