Primary school near Kenilworth has football team's new kit sponsored by carpet firm
A primary school near Kenilworth has its football team’s kit replaced thanks to a carpet and flooring firm.
Balsall Common Primary School’s Year 5 & 6 Boys Football Team were in urgent need of a new kit so Direct Carpets & Flooring helped them out by buying and sponsoring the new strip.
Andy, owner of Direct Carpets & Flooring, said, ‘We are thrilled to be the proud sponsors of our local primary school’s Year 5 & 6 boys football team.
"As a local business, we take immense pride in supporting our community, and sponsoring with these football kits is just one way we show our commitment."
Playing in their new kit for the first time, the boys won their cup match and are through to the next round.