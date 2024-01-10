Register
Primary school near Kenilworth has football team's new kit sponsored by carpet firm

Balsall Common Primary School’s Year 5 & 6 Boys Football Team were in urgent need of a new kit so Direct Carpets & Flooring helped them out
By Oliver Williams
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT
A primary school near Kenilworth has its football team’s kit replaced thanks to a carpet and flooring firm.

Balsall Common Primary School’s Year 5 & 6 Boys Football Team were in urgent need of a new kit so Direct Carpets & Flooring helped them out by buying and sponsoring the new strip.

Balsall Common Primary School's Year 5 & 6 Boys Football Team haav had their new kit sponsored by Direct Carpets & Flooring. Photo supplied.
Balsall Common Primary School's Year 5 & 6 Boys Football Team haav had their new kit sponsored by Direct Carpets & Flooring. Photo supplied.
Andy, owner of Direct Carpets & Flooring, said, ‘We are thrilled to be the proud sponsors of our local primary school’s Year 5 & 6 boys football team.

"As a local business, we take immense pride in supporting our community, and sponsoring with these football kits is just one way we show our commitment."

Playing in their new kit for the first time, the boys won their cup match and are through to the next round.

