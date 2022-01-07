Primary school pupils bring Christmas cheer to elderly residents in Whitnash

Year 2 pupils from Briar Hill Infant School in Whitnash, singing to residents at Cherry Tree Lodge retirement home. Photo supplied

Primary school pupils helped to bring festive cheer to residents at a retirement home in Whitnash by singing Christmas songs.

Year 2 pupils from Briar Hill Infant School in Whitnash, sang in the car park of Cherry Tree Lodge retirement home.

Staff said that the residents were very much looking forward to it and that they were grateful to be able to give residents a little Covid-safe lift to their Christmas.

A spokesperson from the school said: "The smiles on everyone's faces served testament to that with beaming smiles from staff, residents and pupils alike.

"The children loved being able to perform their songs live and put on a fantastic performance, despite some technical difficulties, as they were unable to perform in the usual way at school."

To watch the Year 2 Christmas performance go to: https://briar-hill-is-redesign.primarysite.media/media/year-2-present-jesus-christmas-party-1