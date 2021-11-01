Primary school pupils near Leamington and Warwick enjoy Halloween storytelling

Storyteller Richard York with children from Heathcote Primary School. Photo supplied

Pupils at a primary school near Leamington and Warwick recently enjoyed some Halloween storytelling sessions.

60 Year One pupils from Heathcote Primary School were invited to the David Wilson Homes' show homes at Beaumont at Warwick Gates for some Halloween themed children’s stories, with three sessions led by professional storyteller Richard York.

The primary school is located close to the development on Vickers Way, where the children were dressed in costumes before hearing stories about witches.

The Holden style show home was kitted out with decorations and balloons and attendees received a Halloween colouring sheet to take home after the session.

Kim Abernethy, head of school at Heathcote Primary School, said: “We are very grateful to David Wilson Homes for hosting an exciting storytelling session and inviting our pupils to attend.

“Year One had a lovely time with the storyteller, and really enjoyed their sessions in the show home.”