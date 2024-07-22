Primary schools in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth achieve 'Bee Friendly' status

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twelve primary school from the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area have achieved ‘bee friendly’ status.

Following on from Warwick district’s first Bee Friendly School – St John’s Primary School in Kenilworth in 2023 – many schools across the district and beyond have started their journey to becoming ‘bee friendly’.

Jo Harper, chair of Bee Friendly Leamington, has been leading the initiative, delivering a ‘Why Bees Matter’ assembly to more than 3,500 children across the schools and running the ‘Pollen Hunt Challenge’.

To earn an award, schools have to fulfil certain criteria, such as creating a wildflower area and following a no pesticide policy.

More primary schools in and around the Warwick district have been awarded 'bee friendly' status. Photo shows: Fern Arnold and Diana Harris from Bee Friendly Kenilworth presenting a gold award to some of the pupils from Priors Field School in Kenilworth. Photo supplied

Silver and gold awardees will receive a native fruit tree in the autumn and a certificate and bronze holders will get pollen-rich flower seeds.

Jo Harper said: “Many of those schools who have been awarded bronze and silver, are already well on their way to the next level, which they may achieve next academic year.

“Two schools, Priors Field in Kenilworth and Lighthorne Heath, achieved gold in recognition of their excellent education and habitat creation efforts.

“Silver Awardee, St Patrick’s in Leamington, deserves a special mention for its bee enthusiasm – helping elderly residents at Jubilee House to make bee hotels, raising £234 from a cake sale and ‘dress as a bee day’ to buy pollen rich flowers for the school.

Photo shows Chair of Bee Friendly Leamington, Jo Harper, presenting a silver award to Janet Barnett and some of the children from St Patrick's Catholic Primary School. Photo by St Patrick's Catholic Primary School.

“The Bee Friendly School Awards aim to help children learn the importance of bees and the simple things that can be done to help support and enhance local bee populations.

“With 13 schools now on board, and more contacting us for next year, we can really make a difference to our local pollinators.

"I’ve been delighted by the enthusiasm and determination of both pupils and staff to get involved and do something meaningful and sustained to help our wild bees.”

“Bee Friendly Leamington would like to thank Will Roberts and Jonathan Chilvers who granted us funding from the county councillor grants, while Bee Friendly Kenilworth would like to thank Kenilworth Lions and Morning Sunshine for their funding.

"This money has helped us to create resources, to provide seeds for schools and contributed towards the trees, which the silver and gold awardee schools will receive in the autumn.”

​Schools receiving Bee Friendly School Awards in 2024 are – Gold award: Priors Field Primary School, Kenilworth; Lighthorne Heath Primary School. Silver: Park Hill, Kenilworth; St Patrick’s RC Primary, Leamington; Sydenham Primary; Earlsdon Primary School, Coventry. Bronze: St Anthony’s RC Primary, Leamington; Long Itchington Primary; Shrubland Street Primary, Leamington; St Paul’s CoE Primary, Leamington; Kingsway Community Primary, Leamington; and Warwick Preparatory School.