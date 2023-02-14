The red post box in Willes Road is overflowing

A ‘priority’ red post box in Leamington is overflowing having not been emptied for days.

More than four days ago, Robert Zara noticed he could see mail sticking out of the slot on the post box in Willes Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has since been back to the post box and it is now overflowing.

The red post box in Willes Road is overflowing.

Mr Zara said: “It seems the letters have not been colle cted for several days.

"I have reported this to Royal Mail twice but have had no response.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"On its website, Royal Mail identifies this box as a priority, which makes you wonder how often they empty the other ones.”

"It’s extraordinary that a postbox can remain unopened for over four days - it’s not as if there’s a strike on.”