Projects helping to tackle homelessness in the Warwick district get funding boost

Projects helping to tackle homelessness in the Warwick district are get funding boost.

A government grant of £35,064 has been awarded to Warwick District Council through the ‘Move-on and Prevention Fund’.

The council says the funding will allow it to extend a number of projects together with multi-agency partners including P3, Helping Hands, Salvation Army, LWS Night Shelter, Warwickshire Police, Change Grow Live (CGL) and the NHS.

Councillor Paul Wightman, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for housing: “Sadly, incidents of homelessness and rough sleeping are rising across our district.

"We therefore very much welcome this grant, which will help with our ongoing plans to move the most vulnerable in our community off the streets and provide them with the professional support they need to turn their lives around.”

If anyone is concerned about someone they believe is sleeping rough, they can report this to: thestreetlink.org.uk