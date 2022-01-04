Prominent member of the Sikh community in Leamington is among those on Queen’s New Year’s Honours List

A prominent member of the Sikh community in Leamington is among several people from in and around the town have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

Jagtar Singh Gill was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the British Sikh and interfaith communities while others have also been recognised on the annual list.

Jagtar, 55, has lived in Leamington all of his life and helped in the building of the £11 million Gurdwara Sahib Leamington and Warwick.

He was the general secretary of the Gurdwara from 2009 to 2011 and he has been active in national Sikh bodies.

He was Secretary General of Sikh Council UK from 2018 -2019.

Since 2019, Jagtar has been working with Sikh Assembly and has been a key member of the Government Roundtable for Sikhs advising on Sikh related issues.

He is also a key participant on the West Midlands Mayor’s Faith Roundtable and an active member of the Sikh Heritage Association Warwick & Leamington and the British Asian Business & Professionals Association.

Jagtar said: "I am humbled that my seva [service] with Sikh organisations over the years locally and nationally including at Leamington & Warwick Gurdwara and with national representative Sikh organisations and the interfaith community has been recognised with this honour.

"I want to thank all those who have supported and encouraged me and made this possible.

”The last year has been a difficult time for all communities and so many people from across our faith organisations have stepped up to support some of the most vulnerable in society.

"It is a great honour to be recognised in this way and as a British Sikh I am proud our honours system is recognising the diversity of the UK.

"Often diverse representation is lacking in UK civic society and I would congratulate all those working to ensure better diversity and representation at all levels.”

Dr Catherine McClay who is head of futures at National Grid in Warwick was made an OBE 'for services to the energy sector and the promotion of decarbonisation'.

And David Sleath, the CEO of Segro plc, who lives in Warwick, was also appointed an OBE 'for services to charity and business.

Doreen Agutter, of Balsall Common, was appointed an MBE ''for services to the history of Meriden and Warwickshire'.

And Anna Trye, 77, of Leamington, who is a patron of of the Warwickshire Young Carers, was appointed an MBE 'for services to young people and the bereaved in Warwickshire'.