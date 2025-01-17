Property Focus: 'Chance to own historic gem within prestigious Coombe Estate in Rugby'

This stylish Grade II stable conversion in Rugby is on the market with offers of over £475,000 invited.

The four bedroomed terraced house, in Coombe Road, is nestled within the exclusive Coombe Estate.

Originally part of the 18th-century Coton House stable block, designed by the renowned architect Samuel Wyatt for Abraham Grimes, this home offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of architectural history.

The home has modern kitchen/diner and separate utility room and family lounge.

It has four generously sized bedrooms, including two with luxurious en-suite bathrooms.

The private walled rear garden has been thoughtfully designed for low maintenance, featuring an elegant Indian sandstone patio, established shrubs, and gravel borders—perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. The property has parking for three vehicles.

For more information, contact Yopa estate agents on 0333 3050202.

