Property Focus: Converted former Warwick bank with original bank vault door now on the market

Known as ‘The Old Bank’ in High Street, the home used to be the town’s HSBC branch and has been listed with a guide price of £1,750,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The home is set across four floors – with the basement including the original bank vault door.

On the ground floor there is a large open plan living and dining area as well as a kitchen and breakfast area.

The second floor features three of the bedrooms – two with ensuites.

On the third floor there are another three bedrooms and two more bathrooms.

Outside there is a courtyard garden and the property also has views of Warwick Castle.

For more information about the property contact Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/158284082

1 . MHLC-21-02-25-former bank-CENupload (3).jpeg The property has been listed with a guide price of £1,750,000. Photo: Fine and Country

2 . High Street, Warwick The open plan dining area and living area. Photo: Fine and Country

3 . High Street, Warwick The open plan dining and living area. Photo: Fine and Country