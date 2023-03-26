This photo gallery takes a look at a country estate and its origins date back to the 12th century.

A country estate just outside Claverdon that is set in more than 100 acres of land – that also has its own stables – has been placed on the market.

Known as Pinley Abbey Estate, it has been placed on the market for £4,750,000 with estate agents Fisher German in Banbury.

The site is made up of four separate properties – Pinley Abbey, Pinley Abbey Cottage, Abbey Court and Chapel Cottage. Three of the buildings are Grade II listed and the fourth is a barn conversion.

According to the estate agents, “the origins of the property date back to the 12th century, with a Cistercian nunnery called Pinley Priory being originally located on the site.

"The majority of the current main house, Pinley Abbey, dates from the mid-15th century.”

In the estate agents listing it also says the site includes a Scheduled Ancient Monument known as Pinley Priory, which covers much of the residential and buildings area.

Some of original period features have also been retained in the properties.

Each of the four homes has its own designated garden areas, with Pinley Abbey having views towards the moat and surrounding countryside.

There is also a range of farm buildings, including stables and many others for equestrian use. There is also an outdoor manège.

For more information contact Fisher German on: 01295 234061

For more photos and background information go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132796532#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Pinley Abbey Estate, near Claverdon The property known as Pinley Abbey. Photo by Fisher German Photo: Fisher German

2 . Pinley Abbey Estate, near Claverdon The estate is split into four properties. Photo by Fisher German Photo: Fisher German

3 . Pinley Abbey Estate, near Claverdon The estate also comes with more than 100 acres of land, which also includes pasture land. Photo by Fisher German Photo: Fisher German

4 . MHLC-24-03-23-Pinley Abbey Estate-CENupload (5).jpeg Inside the Pinley Abbey property. Photo by Fisher German Photo: Fisher German