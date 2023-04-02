Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
The site is made up of three cottages that come together to make the bar and B&B. Photo by Shortland Horne
The site is made up of three cottages that come together to make the bar and B&B. Photo by Shortland Horne
The site is made up of three cottages that come together to make the bar and B&B. Photo by Shortland Horne

Property Focus: Ever dreamed of owning your own bar and B&B? Take a look at this property up for grabs in Kenilworth

This photo gallery takes a look at a cocktail bar and B&B in the heart of Kenilworth

By Kirstie Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:29 BST

A cocktail bar and B&B in Kenilworth town centre has been placed on the market.

The Kenilworth, also known as 61 Warwick Road, has been listed for £1,500,000 with estate agents Shortland Horne.

The 16th century property is made up of three cottages and has 11 bedrooms with ensuites – four of the bedrooms are in a separate property.

Shortland Horne said: “The Grade II listed accommodation is flexible with plenty of character throughout.

"The building is adaptable to a number of uses and has the potential to be further enhanced with a strong reputation with award winning cocktail bartenders.

"With a contemporary yet cosy ambience the cocktail bar is warm and inviting and its ability to deliver time and time again is well known throughout the area.”

For more information call Shortland Horne on: 024 7542 6487

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/129324179

The site is made up of three cottages, with one being towards the rear of the site. Photo by Shortland Horne

1. The Kenilworth, also known as 61 Warwick Road

The site is made up of three cottages, with one being towards the rear of the site. Photo by Shortland Horne Photo: Shortland Horne

Inside the cocktail bar. Photo by Shortland Horne

2. The Kenilworth, also known as 61 Warwick Road

Inside the cocktail bar. Photo by Shortland Horne Photo: Shortland Horne

Inside the cocktail bar. Photo by Shortland Horne

3. The Kenilworth, also known as 61 Warwick Road

Inside the cocktail bar. Photo by Shortland Horne Photo: Shortland Horne

The site in Kenilworth town centre. Photo by Shortland Horne

4. The Kenilworth, also known as 61 Warwick Road

The site in Kenilworth town centre. Photo by Shortland Horne Photo: Shortland Horne

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
B&BProperty FocusWarwick Road