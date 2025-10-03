Property Focus: Fancy having your own swimming pool and bar? Take a look at this £750k home in Leek Wootton

The three-bed home, which is in Croft Road, has been listed for £750,000 with estate agents R A Bennett & Partners.

Described by the estate agents as a “house designed to entertain”, the property is set across two levels.

On the ground floor there is a lounge and dining room, which then leads to the kitchen where there is also a utility room.

The conservatory, which can be accessed from both the kitchen and the dining room, features a log burner and leads to the garden.

The first floor features three bedrooms – one with an ensuite – and another family bathroom.

Outside, the garden has a patio areas, a swimming pool and an outbuilding which features a bar, sauna, and shower room

For more information contact R A Bennett & Partners on: 01926 293 228.

1 . Croft Road, Leek Wootton The front of the property. Photo: R A Bennett & Partners

2 . Croft Road, Leek Wootton The entranceway. Photo: R A Bennett & Partners

3 . Croft Road, Leek Wootton The lounge. Photo: R A Bennett & Partners

4 . Croft Road, Leek Wootton The dining room. Photo: R A Bennett & Partners