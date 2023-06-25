This gallery looks at the stunning Grade II listed conversed property in the town centre.

An apartment overlooking Leamington’s Jephson Gardens has been placed on the market.

The three-bed property, which is said to be in an award-winning development, has been listed for £1,250,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The Grade II Listed converted apartment is in a development called ‘Jephson mansions’, also known as the Royal Terrace, in Newbold Terrace.

It is set over two levels and has three bathroom.

Two of the bedrooms are on the ground floor and the main bedroom is located on the first floor and accessed via a spiral staircase.

Outside the property there are private gardens as well as parking for three vehicles.

As well as being in the town centre, the apartment also overlooks Jephson Gardens.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895386

For more photos and a video go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/134250032

