An apartment in Jephson Mansions in Leamington has been put up for sale. Photo by Fine and Country
An apartment in Jephson Mansions in Leamington has been put up for sale. Photo by Fine and Country

Property Focus: Fancy living in an apartment overlooking Leamington's Jephson Gardens? This one will set you back £1.25m

This gallery looks at the stunning Grade II listed conversed property in the town centre.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 17:06 BST

An apartment overlooking Leamington’s Jephson Gardens has been placed on the market.

The three-bed property, which is said to be in an award-winning development, has been listed for £1,250,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The Grade II Listed converted apartment is in a development called ‘Jephson mansions’, also known as the Royal Terrace, in Newbold Terrace.

It is set over two levels and has three bathroom.

Two of the bedrooms are on the ground floor and the main bedroom is located on the first floor and accessed via a spiral staircase.

Outside the property there are private gardens as well as parking for three vehicles.

As well as being in the town centre, the apartment also overlooks Jephson Gardens.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895386

For more photos and a video go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/134250032

An apartment in Jephson Mansions in Leamington has been put up for sale. Photo by Fine and Country

1. Jephson Mansions, Leamington

Photo: Fine and Country

The apartment has been listed for £1.25m. Photo by Fine and Country

2. Jephson Mansions, Leamington

Photo: Fine and Country

The entranceway. Photo by Fine and Country

3. Jephson Mansions, Leamington

Photo: Photo by Fine and Country

One of the three bathroom. Photo by Fine and Country

4. Jephson Mansions, Leamington

Photo: Fine and Country

