An apartment inside one of Leamington’s landmark buildings has gone on up for sale.

The three bedroom apartment is located inside The Old Library in Avenue Road and has been listed for offers over £850,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The Grade II listed property dates from the early 1900s, and was the former library and art gallery.

Inside, there is a double-height living area with galleried landing and exposed brickwork and large original windows.

Keeping with its roots, the living room also features shelving and sliding ladder to create a mini library.

The lower levels also feature a open plan kitchen and dining area as well as a bedroom and a bathroom.

Upstairs features the remaining two bedrooms with ensuites.

Outside there is a shared and landscaped courtyard garden and gated off-street parking for two cars.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 455950

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/144268910

1 . The Old Library, Leamington The double-height main living area. Photo: Fine and Country

2 . The Old Library, Leamington The property used to be a library and art gallery. Photo: Fine and Country

3 . The Old Library, Leamington The apartment has been listed for offers over £850,000 Photo: Fine and Country