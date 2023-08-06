This photo gallery looks at the Grade II listed 16th century home, which was said to have been built for relatives of the Shakespeare family.

A manor house near Warwick, which is allegedly where William Shakespeare wrote his comedy 'As You Like It', is up for sale.

The grade II listed 16th century home has been listed for £4,500,000 with estate agents DM & Co. Premium.

Known as Shakespeare Hall, the seven-bed property is located in Rowington and is said to have been originally built for relatives of the bard.

The property also features timbering and oak panelling as well as open fireplaces, wood carvings and stained glass windows.

Set across two levels, the ground floor includes five reception rooms and the first floor features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It is in one of the upstairs rooms, where it is said that the legendary bard penned his comedy play ‘As You Like It’ – as shown by the small display in one of the photos in this gallery.

The play is believed to have been written in 1599 and is thought to have been first published in 1623.

As well the main house, there are also four cottages on the site, which is set in more than 20 acres of land.

The estate agents say that the historic property could also be used as a ‘boutique hotel, wedding venue, yoga retreat or simply staying a private home’.

For more information about Shakespeare Hall contact DM & Co. Premium on: 01564 335070

To see more photos of the property go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/136596119

