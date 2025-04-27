Property Focus: Fancy owning a piece of Warwick's history? The town's iconic East Gate is now up for sale

The property, which is made up of the East Gate and St Peter's Chapel, is Grade I listed and has been put on the market with a guide price of £700,000 with estate agents Hawkesford.

St Peter's Chapel is believed to have been constructed around 1426 and East Gate was constructed in the 12th century.

As well as being a chapel, it was used for education since the 1700s – with Kings High School leasing it from 1916 to 2009.

The property is set across two levels with the first floor featuring a large sitting room, a kitchen as well as one of the bedrooms. The ramparts can also be accessed from this level.

On the second floor there is another bedroom and access to the clock tower.

