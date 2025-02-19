Property Focus: Fancy owning a unique piece of history? Take a look at this converted windmill near Warwick

The four-bed home in Rowington known as ‘Bouncing Bess’ has been listed for £1,750,000 with estate agents Pittaway Thompson.

Built in 1785, the three-storey windmill was converted into a family home in the late 1970s.

The property has endured lightning strikes, two industrial revolutions and served as a dormitory for prisoners of war in 1916 before falling into disuse and disrepair.

Inside there are many period features, including the original cogwheel in the kitchen.

Owner and creative director of Pittaway Thompson, Olivia Thompson, said, “The Mill is unique. Not many older characterful homes are as light as this one.

"It’s unassuming from the road yet modern, large and meticulously renovated inside.”

The conversion features underfloor heating, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Outside there are panoramic countryside views as well as landscaped wrap-around gardens and a custom-built outdoor bar area.

The current owners said: "We fell in love with the Mill because it’s truly one of a kind – a home with history, character, and a real sense of presence.

They added: "From the moment you arrive, the house surprises you. It looks modest from the gates, but once inside, it opens up into something truly special.

“One of the things we’ve cherished most is the setting. We have total privacy, no close neighbours, and uninterrupted views across 1,000 acres of countryside, yet we don’t have to maintain any of it.”

For more information contact Pittaway Thompson on: 01926 854 458

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/157162214#

1 . The Mill at Rowington The property is Grade II Listed. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

2 . The Mill at Rowington The kitchen. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

3 . The Mill at Rowington The original cogwheel is a feature in the kitchen. Photo: Pittaway Thompson

4 . The Mill at Rowington The kitchen. Photo: Pittaway Thompson