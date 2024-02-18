Property Focus: Fancy taking on a project home? Here's a look at a £850k Kenilworth property with 8.6 acres of land

A project home in Kenilworth that comes with 8.6 acres of land has been put up for sale.

The seven-bed property, known as Birches Wood, is in Crackley Lane and has a guide price of £850,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

It dates from around 1952 and has had additions.

The estate agents said: “The house is now in need of considerable updating, or a buyer may wish to seek planning consent for a replacement dwelling.

"Given the substantial size of the present house of 2,725 square feet, a buyer could look to build a large modern country home in a superb location between Kenilworth and Coventry.”

The ground floor has several reception rooms and two bedrooms, with the first floor featuring five bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also more than 8.5 acres, stables and outbuildings.

For more information call Knight Frank on: 01789 863550

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/144522008

1 . Birches Wood, Kenilworth The property is set in more than 8.5 acres of land. Photo: Knight Frank

2 . Birches Wood, Kenilworth One of the reception rooms. Photo: Knight Frank

3 . Birches Wood, Kenilworth The dining area Photo: Knight Frank