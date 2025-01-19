Property Focus: Former Harbury pub that was turned into home is now up for sale

The former Old New Inn, now known as Old New Inn Cottage in Farm Street, has been listed with a guide price of £1,000,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

The pub was closed in 2017 but there are still some period features including exposed beams, stone walls, and flagstone flooring.

The home is set across four levels – which also includes a basement.

On the ground floor there is an open plan kitchen and dining room which leads into a living room, a family room and utility room.

The first floor features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

On the second floor there are two bedrooms and another bathroom.

Outside there are lawned areas and a terrace area as well as planning permission for a double garage at the front.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895 386.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/156982076#

1 . Old New Inn Cottage, Harbury The entranceway. Photo: Fine and Country

2 . Old New Inn Cottage, Harbury The living room. Photo: Fine and Country

3 . Old New Inn Cottage, Harbury The living room. Photo: Fine and Country

4 . Old New Inn Cottage, Harbury The kitchen. Photo: Fine and Country