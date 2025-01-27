Property Focus: Former vacuum shop in Warwick town centre now on the market

Warwick Vacuum Shop, which was in Smith Street, closed on May 4, 2024, after the owner decided to retire.

Now the property, which also includes an apartment and garden, has been listed for £445,000 with estate agents ehB.

The building is set across four levels – including a basement.

The ground floor includes the retail area as well access to the residential kitchen and toilet. The kitchen also features a door leading to the garden.

Above that on the first floor there is a living room, some storage and access to a decking area over the kitchen.

The second floor featured the main bedroom, which the estate agents say also had an original cast iron fireplace. There is also a bathroom.

On the third floor there is a second bedroom.

For more information contact ehB on: 01926 357 135.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/151350122#

1 . 43 Smith Street, Warwick The retail space. Photo: EhB

2 . 43 Smith Street, Warwick The retail space. Photo: EhB

3 . 43 Smith Street, Warwick The kitchen. Photo: EhB

4 . 43 Smith Street, Warwick The kitchen with a door leading to the garden. Photo: EhB