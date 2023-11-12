Property Focus: Former Warwick pub that was turned into home is now up for sale

This photo gallery will take a look at the property which used to be the Zetland Arms pub in Church Street.

A former pub in Warwick that was turned into a home has now been put up for sale.

The former Zetland Arms, now known as Zetland House in Church Street, has been listed for £2,150,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

Last year, Pub company Punch Partnerships was given permission to turn the Grade II listed town centre watering hole into a house after revealing that the business was no longer viable.

Now the property is a home set across four levels.

According to the estate agents, the heritage was ‘retained when converting this former Public House’ and has original features such as period fireplaces, cornicing and exposed timbers and brickwork/stonework.

The cellar has been divided into sections – including a gym, pilates studio, an office and “The Zetland Arms” wine store.

On the ground floor there is a large kitchen/breakfast area, which leads to a family room, and there are other reception rooms including a dining room and drawing room.

The first floor features four of the bedrooms – with two of them having ensuites. The remaining two bedrooms are located on the second floor – along with a dressing room and a cinema/games room.

Outside there is a walled garden that features views of the town and St Mary's Church.

There is no designated parking for the property but there is an on-street parking permit system in place on Church Street.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335860.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/141382550

1 . Zetland House in Church Street, Warwick Planning permission to turn the pub into housing was granted last year. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank

2 . Zetland House in Church Street, Warwick The kitchen/breakfast area. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank

3 . Zetland House in Church Street, Warwick The kitchen/breakfast area. Photo by Knight Frank Photo: Knight Frank