Property Focus: Here a look at a stunning townhouse in Warwick - just a stone's throw from the castle

Located in High Street, the property has a guide price of £795,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.
Describing the house, the estate agents said: “Situated in a prime position in the heart of Warwick, surrounded by the town's rich history and vibrant community, 21 High Street is a beautiful townhouse located a stone's throw from Warwick Castle and the market square.”
The four-bed home dates back to around 1781 and is set over three floors as well as a cellar.
It also has an some original features, including high ceilings, sash windows and original fireplaces.
The ground floor features a sitting room/dining room, drawing room and kitchen.
On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom and the second floor has two more bedrooms and another bathroom.
Outside there is a courtyard garden.
For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335 860.
For more photo go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/153663602