Property Focus: Here a look at a stunning townhouse in Warwick - just a stone's throw from the castle

Located in High Street, the property has a guide price of £795,000 with estate agents Knight Frank.

Describing the house, the estate agents said: “Situated in a prime position in the heart of Warwick, surrounded by the town's rich history and vibrant community, 21 High Street is a beautiful townhouse located a stone's throw from Warwick Castle and the market square.”

The four-bed home dates back to around 1781 and is set over three floors as well as a cellar.

It also has an some original features, including high ceilings, sash windows and original fireplaces.

The ground floor features a sitting room/dining room, drawing room and kitchen.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom and the second floor has two more bedrooms and another bathroom.

Outside there is a courtyard garden.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335 860.

For more photo go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/153663602

1 . High Street, Warwick One of the reception rooms. Photo: Knight Frank

2 . High Street, Warwick One of the reception rooms. Photo: Knight Frank

3 . High Street, Warwick The other side of the sitting room area. Photo: Knight Frank

4 . High Street, Warwick The kitchen. Photo: Knight Frank