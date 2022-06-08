Property Focus: Here's a chance to own one of Warwick's historic properties - which is being sold as a residential property for the first time over 200 years

A stunning Grade II listed townhouse that is part of Warwick’s rich history has been placed on the market as a residential property for the first time in more than 200 years.

The home has been listed for £1,750,000 with estate agents Savills.

The property was known as the ‘The Warwick dispensary for the sick and poor’ from 1826 and from 1871 was run as a small hospital.

According to the estate agents, the dispensary ceased to function in 1948 on the introduction of the NHS and was then used for general practice until about 12 years ago when the current owners took over and converted it to a private residential dwelling.

Savills say the current owners have ‘sympathetically renovated and transformed the property back to its former glory’ – including retaining many original period features such as sash windows, open fireplaces and wooden panelling.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room, which was once the dispensary, a drawing room which used to be a waiting room, a dining room and a kitchen/breakfast room.

There is also a cellar, which has upper and lower sections – which the agents say are believed to date back to the medieval times.

The first floor features two bedrooms, with the main one having a large ensuite with a claw-foot style bathtub as well as a separate shower. There is also a dressing room and a second bedroom, which has views of Guys Tower at Warwick CastleThere is also a toilet and a shower room as well as a secondary kitchen. From here you can access an outdoor staircase to the garden.

On the second floor there are two more bedrooms- one of which also has access to the outdoor staircase leading down to the garden. There is also another bathroom on this floor.

Outside the property there is a mix of garden space with terraced areas as well as hedging and gravel pathways.

Parking for the property is through permit parking on the road.

For more information contact Savills on: 01295 987034

For the Rightmove listing go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85472547#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Castle Street, Warwick The Grade II listed townhouse still retains some period features.

2. Castle Street, Warwick The dining room.

3. Castle Street, Warwick The kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor.

4. Castle Street, Warwick The entrance hall.