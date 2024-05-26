Property Focus: Here's a look at a charming Grade II listed part-thatched home near Warwick

The four-bed home in Paynes Lane, Ashorne, has been listed with a guide price of £875,000 with estate agents Jeremy McGinn & Co.

Known as Forge Cottage, it is believed to date back to the 17th Century in its original parts.

The older part of the cottage features the sitting room, which was once the old forge and is believed to be Georgian, a dining room and a bedroom on the first floor.

The latter additions to the ground floor feature the kitchen, three bedrooms, a lobby area and a shower room.

Outside, there is a multi-level garden featuring lawn areas, seating areas and a pond, as well a separate outbuilding currently used as a home office and a car port.

For more information contact Jeremy McGinn & Co on: 01789 868168.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/148195067

1 . Paynes Lane, Ashorne The four-bed property is a Grade II listed part-thatched cottage. Photo: Jeremy McGinn & Co

2 . Paynes Lane, Ashorne The living room. Photo: Jeremy McGinn & Co

3 . Paynes Lane, Ashorne The kitchen. Photo: Jeremy McGinn & Co