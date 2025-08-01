Property Focus: Here's a look at a former 17th century Southam bakery which is now a home

Located in Oxford Street, the five-bed property has been listed for offers over £650,000 with estate agents The Property Experts.

The estate agents also said that the property used to be a B&B.

The property is made up the main house and a connected annex.

In the main house, the ground floor features a sitting room, a kitchen diner, dining room and utility room, which leads to the annex.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms – one with an ensuite and a dressing room – and a family bathroom.

Another two bedrooms are in the annex with a sitting room, kitchen and bathroom.

Outside, the garden features a decked area, a lawn and a view of St James's Church. The annex also has a courtyard garden.

For more information contact The Property Experts on: 020 3906 1702

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/165188294#

1 . Oxford Street, Southam The sitting room. Photo: The Property Experts

2 . Oxford Street, Southam The kitchen/diner. Photo: The Property Experts

3 . Oxford Street, Southam The utility room. Photo: The Property Experts