Property Focus: Here's a look at a period home in the heart of Leamington - with its own indoor water well feature

Located in Grove Street, the four-bed home has been listed for offers over £775,000 with estate agents Brendan Petticrew and Partners.

The estate agent said that feature illuminated water well was discovered by the current owner and made into a dining room feature with glass floor.

The home is set over three levels.

The lower ground floor features a dining room and kitchen and the ground floor has one of the bedrooms as well as the sitting room.

On the first floor there are the three remaining bedrooms as well as three bathrooms.

The courtyard garden is accessed via the kitchen and there is also a car port next to the home.

Brendan Petticrew and Partners are hosting a viewing event on June 15. For more information call 01920 455 465.

