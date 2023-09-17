Register
The property has been placed on the market for £1,000,000. Photo by Pittaway Thompson / James Long - Inspire Drone Media Ltd © 2023The property has been placed on the market for £1,000,000. Photo by Pittaway Thompson / James Long - Inspire Drone Media Ltd © 2023
Property Focus: Here's a look at a £1m Kenilworth home just a stone's throw away from Abbey Fields

The gallery takes a look at the property which was built in the 1870s.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST

A home in Kenilworth that is just a stone’s throw away from the town’s Abbey Fields has been placed on the market.

The five-bed property, which is in Southbank Road, has been listed for £1,000,000 with estate agents Pittaway Thompson.

According to the estate agents, the home was built around 1875 as a show home for the Southbank Road development. The agents also described the property as ‘an ultra-spacious and versatile gem that combines ample room to entertain with a corner-plot position in the heart of town’.

It is set over three stories and includes three reception rooms. The bedrooms are split across the first and second floors – with the second floor also having access to a roof terrace.

Outside the property, there is a garden as well as a detached garage and parking.

For more information contact Pittaway Thompson on: 01926 854458

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139993904

The rear of the property in the twilight hours. Photo by Pittaway Thompson / James Long - Inspire Drone Media Ltd © 2023

The entranceway. Photo by Pittaway Thompson

The kitchen part of the kitchen diner. Photo by Pittaway Thompson

The kitchen/diner. Photo by Pittaway Thompson / James Long - Inspire Drone Media Ltd © 2023

