Property Focus: Here's a look at a £1m Kenilworth home just a stone's throw away from Abbey Fields
A home in Kenilworth that is just a stone’s throw away from the town’s Abbey Fields has been placed on the market.
The five-bed property, which is in Southbank Road, has been listed for £1,000,000 with estate agents Pittaway Thompson.
According to the estate agents, the home was built around 1875 as a show home for the Southbank Road development. The agents also described the property as ‘an ultra-spacious and versatile gem that combines ample room to entertain with a corner-plot position in the heart of town’.
It is set over three stories and includes three reception rooms. The bedrooms are split across the first and second floors – with the second floor also having access to a roof terrace.
Outside the property, there is a garden as well as a detached garage and parking.
For more information contact Pittaway Thompson on: 01926 854458
For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139993904