Property Focus: Here's a look at a stunning home in Leek Wootton on the market for £1.5m

Located in Hill Wootton Road, the property has been listed with a guide price of £1,500,000 with estate agent Knight Frank.

According to the estate agents, the home was build in the 1950s and is set over three levels.

The ground floor features a large entrance hallway with a central oak staircase with ornate railings.

There is also a drawing room, dining room as well as a kitchen/breakfast room and a study.

On the first floor there is a large landing area with access to a balcony as well as three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The second floor features two more bedrooms and another bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden with a large lawn area and a terrace and there is a triple garage.

There is also an additional outbuilding which has an annexe on the first floor.

For more information contact Knight Frank on: 01789 335860.

For more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149424470

