Property Focus: Here's a look at a stunning period home on what is said be Leamington's most desirable road

This photo gallery takes a look at a five-bed Victorian town house lose to the town centre.

A stunning period home that is located on what is described as Leamington’s most desirable road has been put up for sale.

The Victorian townhouse, which is in Beauchamp Avenue, has been placed on the market for £1,950,000 with estate agents Fine and Country.

According to the estate agents, the property ‘has been lovingly restored and offers all the character and charm of the 19th century but with all of the convenience and specification required in a 21st century home’.

The home is set across four levels and features five double bedrooms, four bathrooms, a gym, a TV room and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area.

Outside the property there is a front and rear garden as well as private off-road parking for three cars, which is accessed via Trinity Street.

For more information call Fine and Country on: 01926 895386

To view more photos go to: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/133945475

